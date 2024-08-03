Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Fortive from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fortive from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.91.

Fortive Stock Performance

FTV opened at $68.44 on Friday. Fortive has a 1-year low of $63.05 and a 1-year high of $87.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.31. The company has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortive

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Fortive during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the second quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fortive during the first quarter worth $32,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

