Forum Financial Management LP Has $17.85 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,937 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.3% of Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strid Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Argus upped their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.91.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $3,771,048.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,358 shares in the company, valued at $367,480,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $3,771,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,025,358 shares in the company, valued at $367,480,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $186,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,109,490 shares of company stock worth $1,221,619,033 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $167.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.12 and a 200-day moving average of $179.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

