Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $45.00. The stock had previously closed at $49.53, but opened at $44.58. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Fox Factory shares last traded at $41.99, with a volume of 23,611 shares.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In related news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $88,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,321.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison acquired 11,250 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.30 per share, with a total value of $498,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,770,783.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 2,000 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $88,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,321.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 3,378.1% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 286,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,914,000 after acquiring an additional 278,185 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 6.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 223,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,621,000 after acquiring an additional 14,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,242,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,279,000 after acquiring an additional 46,132 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 421,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,409,000 after acquiring an additional 16,542 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 172.8% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 41,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 26,416 shares during the period.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.69. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $348.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.22 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 5.41%. Fox Factory’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

