Foxby (OTCMKTS:FXBY) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of Foxby Corp. (OTCMKTS:FXBY – Get Free Report) traded down 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.36 and last traded at $15.36. 105 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.60.
Foxby Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.69 and its 200 day moving average is $14.91.
About Foxby
Foxby Corp. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by CEF Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Foxby
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Should You Invest in Bitcoin? Pros and Cons
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Amazon Stock is Primed to Rebound Strongly After AI Bubble Bursts
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Shell Stock: Oil & Gas Giant Committed to Buybacks and Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Foxby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foxby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.