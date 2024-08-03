Foxby (OTCMKTS:FXBY) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of Foxby Corp. (OTCMKTS:FXBY – Get Free Report) traded down 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.36 and last traded at $15.36. 105 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.60.

Foxby Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.69 and its 200 day moving average is $14.91.

About Foxby

Foxby Corp. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by CEF Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

