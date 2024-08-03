Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW) Trading Down 3%

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $44.42 and last traded at $45.03. 142,533 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 256% from the average session volume of 40,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.43.

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $229.65 million, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.88 and a 200 day moving average of $44.37.

Institutional Trading of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF stock. Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. Boltwood Capital Management owned approximately 0.14% of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (FLTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Taiwan RIC Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Taiwanese companies, excluding small-caps. FLTW was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

