Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW) Trading Down 3%

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2024

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTWGet Free Report)’s share price fell 3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $44.42 and last traded at $45.03. 142,533 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 256% from the average session volume of 40,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.43.

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $229.65 million, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.88 and a 200 day moving average of $44.37.

Institutional Trading of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF stock. Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTWFree Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. Boltwood Capital Management owned approximately 0.14% of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (FLTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Taiwan RIC Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Taiwanese companies, excluding small-caps. FLTW was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.