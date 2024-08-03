FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Noble Financial upgraded shares of FreightCar America to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

FreightCar America Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RAIL opened at $3.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.37. The stock has a market cap of $61.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.97. FreightCar America has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $4.26.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $161.06 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that FreightCar America will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FreightCar America

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FreightCar America stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 584,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,412 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.19% of FreightCar America worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products in the United States and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of railcars, including open top hoppers, mill gondola cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, coal cars; bulk commodity cars covered hopper cars, coil steel cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars.

