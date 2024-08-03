Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $24.61, but opened at $25.91. Fresh Del Monte Produce shares last traded at $26.26, with a volume of 8,475 shares trading hands.

The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is currently -196.07%.

Insider Transactions at Fresh Del Monte Produce

Institutional Trading of Fresh Del Monte Produce

In other news, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 5,800 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $137,112.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,974.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 5,800 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $137,112.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,974.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Marissa R. Tenazas bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $43,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,108 shares in the company, valued at $46,059.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,354 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 66,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 15,418 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter worth about $444,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter worth about $551,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. 64.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Trading Up 10.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -53.43 and a beta of 0.44.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.