Freshpet (FRPT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect Freshpet to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Freshpet has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $223.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.43 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 0.20%. On average, analysts expect Freshpet to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Freshpet stock opened at $122.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 667.31 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Freshpet has a 1-year low of $54.60 and a 1-year high of $136.35.

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 6,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $786,742.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,337,585.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,560 shares of company stock worth $1,701,580. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FRPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Freshpet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.76.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

