Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $542.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.74 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 132.94%. Frontdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Frontdoor updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Frontdoor Stock Down 1.1 %

FTDR stock opened at $44.00 on Friday. Frontdoor has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $48.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on FTDR shares. William Blair upgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company's home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

