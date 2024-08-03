FY2024 Earnings Forecast for 5E Advanced Materials, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:FEAM)

5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Free Report) – B. Riley cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of 5E Advanced Materials in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley analyst M. Key now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.97) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.45). The consensus estimate for 5E Advanced Materials’ current full-year earnings is ($0.45) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for 5E Advanced Materials’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of 5E Advanced Materials in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

5E Advanced Materials Price Performance

5E Advanced Materials stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. 5E Advanced Materials has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $3.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEAM. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in 5E Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in 5E Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in 5E Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

About 5E Advanced Materials

5E Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Fort Cady project located in the Mojave Desert region in eastern San Bernardino County, California.

Featured Stories

