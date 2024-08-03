FY2024 Earnings Forecast for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Issued By William Blair

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.55. The consensus estimate for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s FY2025 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.42. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 35.89% and a negative net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

SMG stock opened at $71.67 on Friday. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $82.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.79.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.31%.

Insider Transactions at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $2,159,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,746,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,684,656.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $2,159,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,746,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,684,656.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $74,832.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,173. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 41.3% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

