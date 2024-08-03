FY2024 EPS Estimates for Chorus Aviation Inc. Raised by Cormark (TSE:CHR)

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Chorus Aviation in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $4.05 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chorus Aviation’s current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Chorus Aviation’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.01. Chorus Aviation had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of C$426.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$416.00 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.25 to C$3.65 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$2.60 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.27.

CHR stock opened at C$2.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.30. Chorus Aviation has a 12-month low of C$1.99 and a 12-month high of C$3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$504.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.08.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

