FY2024 EPS Estimates for Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Increased by National Bank Financial

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Spin Master in a report issued on Tuesday, July 30th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.13 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.05. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Under Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Spin Master’s current full-year earnings is $2.89 per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TOY. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.63.

Spin Master stock opened at C$31.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of C$1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.87. Spin Master has a 1 year low of C$27.52 and a 1 year high of C$37.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.68.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.32). Spin Master had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of C$426.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$407.27 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Spin Master’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Spin Master’s payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

