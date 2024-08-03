FY2024 EPS Estimates for Vital Energy, Inc. Increased by Capital One Financial (NYSE:VTLE)

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vital Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 30th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $9.11 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.42. The consensus estimate for Vital Energy’s current full-year earnings is $8.53 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Vital Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.95 EPS.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VTLE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Vital Energy from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Vital Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Vital Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.36.

Vital Energy Trading Down 7.2 %

NYSE:VTLE opened at $39.50 on Friday. Vital Energy has a 12 month low of $39.45 and a 12 month high of $62.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $482.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.97 million. Vital Energy had a net margin of 30.34% and a return on equity of 14.22%.

Institutional Trading of Vital Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vital Energy by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vital Energy by 7.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Vital Energy by 400.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vital Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.