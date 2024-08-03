FY2025 EPS Estimates for Tilray Inc Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) – Analysts at Alliance Global Partners upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Tilray in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 30th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now expects that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.07). Alliance Global Partners has a “Neutral” rating and a $2.75 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tilray’s current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. The firm had revenue of $229.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Tilray’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tilray from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Tilray from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Tilray stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.19. Tilray has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $3.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospect Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Tilray in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

