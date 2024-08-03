FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.71) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Fulcrum Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.24) per share.

FULC has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.57.

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $9.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average is $8.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.53 million, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 2.29. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $13.70.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.01. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 3,470.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 66.7% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,965,000 after purchasing an additional 18,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StemPoint Capital LP grew its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 8.1% in the first quarter. StemPoint Capital LP now owns 407,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 30,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

