Gaia (GAIA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gaia had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $21.69 million for the quarter.
Gaia Trading Down 6.6 %
Shares of Gaia stock opened at $4.52 on Friday. Gaia has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $5.19. The firm has a market cap of $105.99 million, a PE ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.
Gaia Company Profile
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet connected devices.
