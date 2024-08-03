Gainey Capital (CVE:GNC) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.08

Gainey Capital Corp. (CVE:GNC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.08 and traded as high as C$0.09. Gainey Capital shares last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 147,882 shares.
Gainey Capital Trading Down 5.6 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.09 million and a P/E ratio of -14.17.
Gainey Capital Company Profile
Gainey Capital Corp., a gold and silver exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company owns the El Colomo project covering an area of 18,766 hectares; and a mill in the gold/silver-rich Sierra Madre Occidental trend in western Mexico. It also has an option to own a 100% interest in the Las Margaritas property, which consists of two mineral concessions encompassing a total of 500 hectares located in the State of Durango, Mexico.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Gainey Capital
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Should You Invest in Bitcoin? Pros and Cons
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Amazon Stock is Primed to Rebound Strongly After AI Bubble Bursts
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Shell Stock: Oil & Gas Giant Committed to Buybacks and Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Gainey Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gainey Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.