Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,954 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gambling.com Group were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gambling.com Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Gambling.com Group by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 880,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after purchasing an additional 153,065 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Gambling.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Gambling.com Group by 237.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 183,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 129,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Gambling.com Group by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gambling.com Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Gambling.com Group from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Gambling.com Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Gambling.com Group from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

Gambling.com Group Stock Down 3.9 %

Gambling.com Group stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $333.86 million, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.71. Gambling.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $14.83.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $29.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.35 million. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 23.12%. On average, research analysts predict that Gambling.com Group Limited will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gambling.com Group Profile

(Free Report)

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gambling.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gambling.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.