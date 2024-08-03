Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Free Report) by 95.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,144 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Gambling.com Group were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gambling.com Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Gambling.com Group by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Gambling.com Group by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gambling.com Group by 474.3% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 75,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 62,091 shares in the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GAMB shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Gambling.com Group from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Gambling.com Group from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Gambling.com Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

GAMB opened at $8.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.71. Gambling.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $29.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.35 million. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 17.06%. Analysts expect that Gambling.com Group Limited will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

