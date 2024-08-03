GameStop (NYSE:GME) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Separately, Wedbush cut their price objective on GameStop from $13.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

Shares of GME opened at $21.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.41 and a beta of -0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.40 and its 200-day moving average is $18.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. GameStop has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $64.83.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). GameStop had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $881.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that GameStop will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GameStop news, Director Lawrence Cheng purchased 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.85 per share, with a total value of $102,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,315.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GameStop news, Director Lawrence Cheng purchased 4,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.85 per share, for a total transaction of $102,879.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,315.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 2,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $58,320.95. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,582.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,397 shares of company stock valued at $84,106. Company insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GameStop by 41.7% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 118,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in GameStop by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 542,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in GameStop by 115.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

