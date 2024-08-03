Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Garmin updated its FY24 guidance to $6.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 6.000-6.000 EPS.

Garmin Stock Performance

NYSE:GRMN opened at $168.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin has a fifty-two week low of $99.61 and a fifty-two week high of $179.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.48.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In other news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $674,683.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at $9,551,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $674,683.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at $9,551,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $379,830.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,256.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 19.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GRMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.83.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

