Gartner (NYSE:IT) Price Target Raised to $510.00

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IT. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a hold rating and a $507.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $521.00.

NYSE:IT opened at $479.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $449.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $455.15. The company has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a PE ratio of 47.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Gartner has a 1-year low of $323.61 and a 1-year high of $509.15.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 142.05%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gartner will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.49, for a total transaction of $505,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,636,008.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total value of $200,241.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,558.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.49, for a total transaction of $505,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,636,008.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,126 shares of company stock worth $16,937,420. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $388,781,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Gartner by 830.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 514,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $231,974,000 after buying an additional 458,963 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,897,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $852,014,000 after buying an additional 341,911 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Gartner by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,852,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $835,826,000 after buying an additional 198,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 920,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $415,344,000 after purchasing an additional 143,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

