Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.29-1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.38. Gates Industrial also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.290-1.350 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GTES. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of Gates Industrial stock opened at $16.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.04. Gates Industrial has a twelve month low of $10.68 and a twelve month high of $19.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.44.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $862.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 20,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $328,641,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,733.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

