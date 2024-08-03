Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GTES. Barclays cut their price objective on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Gates Industrial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NYSE GTES opened at $16.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.04. Gates Industrial has a 52-week low of $10.68 and a 52-week high of $19.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $862.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 20,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $328,641,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,733.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $427,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 20.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 201,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 34,167 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Gates Industrial by 82.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 136,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 61,706 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Gates Industrial during the second quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

