GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

GEE Group Trading Down 5.2 %

JOB opened at $0.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.72 million, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.54. GEE Group has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.36.

Get GEE Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at GEE Group

In related news, Director John Randall Waterfield acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.37 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 655,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,350. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 535,612 shares of company stock worth $196,161. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GEE Group

GEE Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GEE Group stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of GEE Group Inc. ( NYSE:JOB Free Report ) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,053 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC owned about 0.45% of GEE Group worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.