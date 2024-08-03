GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Major Shareholder Opko Health, Inc. Sells 88,839 Shares of Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 88,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $2,976,106.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,984,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,982,894. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Opko Health, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 29th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $1,693,000.00.

On Friday, July 26th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 60,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $2,031,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 75,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $2,529,000.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $1,630,500.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $807,250.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $823,250.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 36,118 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $1,019,972.32.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Opko Health, Inc. sold 14,082 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $397,534.86.

On Monday, July 1st, Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $1,331,500.00.

NASDAQ:WGS opened at $30.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $785.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.51. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $35.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oracle Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in GeneDx by 531.7% during the first quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,126,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,286,000 after acquiring an additional 948,253 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in GeneDx by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 707,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,460,000 after acquiring an additional 28,678 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in GeneDx by 59.3% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 556,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 207,027 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in GeneDx during the second quarter worth $9,575,000. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GeneDx by 41.6% during the first quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 211,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 62,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WGS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GeneDx in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on GeneDx from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on GeneDx from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on GeneDx from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on GeneDx from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GeneDx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

