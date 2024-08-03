GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Major Shareholder Opko Health, Inc. Sells 88,839 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2024

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGSGet Free Report) major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 88,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $2,976,106.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,984,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,982,894. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Opko Health, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, July 29th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $1,693,000.00.
  • On Friday, July 26th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 60,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $2,031,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, July 24th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 75,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $2,529,000.00.
  • On Monday, July 22nd, Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $1,630,500.00.
  • On Friday, July 19th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $807,250.00.
  • On Wednesday, July 17th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $823,250.00.
  • On Friday, July 5th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 36,118 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $1,019,972.32.
  • On Wednesday, July 3rd, Opko Health, Inc. sold 14,082 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $397,534.86.
  • On Monday, July 1st, Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $1,331,500.00.

GeneDx Trading Down 6.8 %

NASDAQ:WGS opened at $30.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $785.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.51. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $35.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oracle Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in GeneDx by 531.7% during the first quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,126,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,286,000 after acquiring an additional 948,253 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in GeneDx by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 707,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,460,000 after acquiring an additional 28,678 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in GeneDx by 59.3% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 556,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 207,027 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in GeneDx during the second quarter worth $9,575,000. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GeneDx by 41.6% during the first quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 211,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 62,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WGS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GeneDx in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on GeneDx from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on GeneDx from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on GeneDx from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on GeneDx from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GeneDx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WGS

About GeneDx

(Get Free Report)

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS)

Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.