Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.89 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Generac in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair analyst B. Drab now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.92. The consensus estimate for Generac’s current full-year earnings is $6.16 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Generac’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.84 EPS.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $998.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GNRC. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Generac from $129.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Generac from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Generac from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Generac from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.52.

Generac Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $142.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.37. Generac has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $169.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $666,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,989,640.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $666,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,177 shares in the company, valued at $76,989,640.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nam Tran Nguyen sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $76,740.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,611.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,785 shares of company stock worth $11,020,661 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generac

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 2.4% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Generac by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Generac by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

