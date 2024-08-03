Generac (NYSE:GNRC) PT Raised to $180.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.97% from the company’s previous close.

GNRC has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Generac from $150.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Guggenheim downgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Generac from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer cut Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.52.

GNRC stock opened at $142.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.37. Generac has a 52-week low of $79.86 and a 52-week high of $169.57.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.15. Generac had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $998.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $9,601,659.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,027. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nam Tran Nguyen sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $76,740.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,611.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $9,601,659.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,027. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,020,661. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Generac by 2.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,230,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,207,000 after purchasing an additional 25,646 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 665,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,026,000 after buying an additional 15,490 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Generac by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 610,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,854,000 after buying an additional 115,728 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,253,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Generac by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 519,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

