Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $175.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $145.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.47% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Generac from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Generac from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities increased their price target on Generac from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Generac from $144.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.52.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $142.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Generac has a twelve month low of $79.86 and a twelve month high of $169.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.91 and its 200-day moving average is $132.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.15. Generac had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $998.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Generac will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $9,601,659.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,027. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Generac news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $9,601,659.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,027. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nam Tran Nguyen sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $76,740.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,611.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,020,661 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 611.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 219.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

