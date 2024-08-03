Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 77.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GMAB. Royal Bank of Canada raised Genmab A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Genmab A/S from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

GMAB stock opened at $28.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.97. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $24.53 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $603.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.23 million. Equities analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMAB. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 137.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 27,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 315.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. 7.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

