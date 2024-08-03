Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 235,598 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,232 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Gentex were worth $8,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gentex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Gentex by 26.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Gentex by 0.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 42,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Gentex by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. raised its position in Gentex by 1.7% in the first quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 24,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex stock opened at $29.85 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

In other Gentex news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 4,716 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $162,513.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,707.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GNTX. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. BNP Paribas lowered Gentex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their target price on Gentex from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Gentex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

