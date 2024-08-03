Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) versus U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR) Financial Survey

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) and U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.1% of Gentherm shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.2% of U Power shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Gentherm shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Gentherm has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U Power has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gentherm 1 2 1 0 2.00 U Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Gentherm and U Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Gentherm presently has a consensus target price of $63.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.52%. Given Gentherm’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Gentherm is more favorable than U Power.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gentherm and U Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gentherm $1.47 billion 1.12 $40.34 million $1.46 35.50 U Power $2.78 million 1.19 -$2.72 million N/A N/A

Gentherm has higher revenue and earnings than U Power.

Profitability

This table compares Gentherm and U Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gentherm 4.61% 13.97% 7.34% U Power N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Gentherm beats U Power on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gentherm

(Get Free Report)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins. It also provides battery performance solutions comprising cell connecting devices and battery cable technologies used for various types of automotive batteries; thermal management products for heating and cooling; and automotive electronic and software systems, including electronic control units for climate comfort systems, as well as for memory seat modules and other devices. In addition, it offers lumbar and massage comfort solutions, such as lumbar support, side bolster adjustment, multi-contour seats, and massage systems; automotive cable systems, including ready-made individual cables, and ready-to-install cable networks; and valve systems products consisting of applications that offer solutions in fuel management, and other valves for brake and engine systems. This segment serves light vehicle original equipment manufacturers and tier 1s, such as automotive seat manufacturers, and aftermarket seat distributors and installers. The Medical segment offers patient temperature management systems. The company was formerly known as Amerigon Incorporated and changed its name to Gentherm Incorporated in September 2012. Gentherm Incorporated was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Northville, Michigan.

About U Power

(Get Free Report)

U Power Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of new energy vehicles and battery swapping stations in the People's Republic of China. It also offers battery swapping and sourcing, as well as technical and consultation services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Wuhu, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.