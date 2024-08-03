GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Given New C$43.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$57.20.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

