GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Price Target Increased to C$48.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GFL. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, ATB Capital set a C$66.00 price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$57.20.

Get GFL ENVIRON-TS alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GFL ENVIRON-TS

GFL ENVIRON-TS Stock Performance

About GFL ENVIRON-TS

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GFL ENVIRON-TS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL ENVIRON-TS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.