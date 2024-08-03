GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Price Target Raised to C$67.00 at ATB Capital

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Free Report) had its target price increased by ATB Capital from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GFL. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GFL ENVIRON-TS has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$57.20.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

