Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.57-4.82 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38-1.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion. Gibraltar Industries also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.570-4.820 EPS.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Down 5.7 %

NASDAQ ROCK opened at $66.81 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries has a fifty-two week low of $59.66 and a fifty-two week high of $87.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.25 and a 200-day moving average of $75.61.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.08). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Gibraltar Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

