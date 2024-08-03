Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.57-4.82 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38-1.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion. Gibraltar Industries also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.570-4.820 EPS.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Down 5.7 %

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $66.81 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries has a 1-year low of $59.66 and a 1-year high of $87.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.61.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.08). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gibraltar Industries

About Gibraltar Industries

(Get Free Report)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.