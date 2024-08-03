Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Free Report) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,937 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 171,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 173,659 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 75,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Gilat Satellite Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Gilat Satellite Networks stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $243.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.43.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.08 million during the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 8.02%.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.

