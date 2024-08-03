Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Sets New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $41.97 and last traded at $41.46, with a volume of 42293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.67.

The textile maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $862.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 27.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIL. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Tobam bought a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

