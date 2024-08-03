Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,856,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,923,431 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.85% of Ginkgo Bioworks worth $145,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,967,000. Lingotto Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 8,511,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,661,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,948,000 after acquiring an additional 242,906 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,758,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499,425 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,044,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

DNA stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $2.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $37.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.50 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 409.11% and a negative return on equity of 56.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $0.80 to $0.30 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $0.50 to $0.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on DNA

Insider Buying and Selling at Ginkgo Bioworks

In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 265,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total value of $219,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,515,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,577,752.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 265,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total value of $219,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,515,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,577,752.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry Sloan acquired 297,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $270,833.29. Following the purchase, the director now owns 718,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,871.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 291,960 shares of company stock worth $231,804. 15.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.