Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) PT Raised to $135.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Glaukos from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up previously from $141.00) on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut Glaukos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Glaukos from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.73.

Glaukos stock opened at $116.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.33 and a beta of 1.05. Glaukos has a 52 week low of $59.22 and a 52 week high of $126.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52). The company had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.86 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 47.39%. Glaukos’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.39, for a total value of $273,127.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,362,964.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Glaukos news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.39, for a total value of $273,127.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,845 shares in the company, valued at $12,362,964.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $39,010.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,707,509.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,943 shares of company stock worth $2,147,190 over the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GKOS. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Glaukos by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Glaukos by 5,860.0% during the first quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Glaukos during the second quarter worth about $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

