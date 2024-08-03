Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Rating Reiterated by Truist Financial

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Truist Financial in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $145.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $141.00. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GKOS. Citigroup lowered shares of Glaukos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Glaukos from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Glaukos from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Glaukos from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.73.

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $116.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.48. Glaukos has a fifty-two week low of $59.22 and a fifty-two week high of $126.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.92.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.52). The company had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.86 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 47.39%. Glaukos’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Glaukos news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.39, for a total value of $273,127.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,362,964.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.39, for a total transaction of $273,127.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,362,964.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Stapley sold 6,250 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.80, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,943 shares of company stock valued at $2,147,190 in the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Glaukos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 5,860.0% in the 1st quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

