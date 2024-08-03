Glaxis Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,000. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.5% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Strid Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.91.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $167.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.12 and its 200 day moving average is $179.54. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.35 and a 12-month high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $186,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,109,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,619,033 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

