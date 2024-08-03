GM Advisory Group LLC Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,414 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.2% of GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strid Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $617,239,158.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 931,925,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,450,290,169.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $617,239,158.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 931,925,277 shares in the company, valued at $186,450,290,169.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $186,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,109,490 shares of company stock worth $1,221,619,033. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Mizuho upped their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.91.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $167.90 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

