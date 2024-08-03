GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $175.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. GoDaddy traded as high as $151.04 and last traded at $149.46, with a volume of 35842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.41.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.75.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GoDaddy

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoDaddy

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 4,500 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.79, for a total value of $629,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,078,986.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other GoDaddy news, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total transaction of $141,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,374.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.79, for a total transaction of $629,055.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,078,986.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,071 shares of company stock worth $6,385,206 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in GoDaddy by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,655,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,895,000 after buying an additional 1,775,708 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,687,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in GoDaddy by 3,402.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 955,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,442,000 after buying an additional 928,273 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 7,379.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 723,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,834,000 after purchasing an additional 714,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at $75,855,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.77 and its 200-day moving average is $127.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.14.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 186.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GoDaddy

(Get Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.