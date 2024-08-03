Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.10

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 1969014 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.80 to $15.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.23.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Goodyear Tire & Rubber

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GT. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4,526.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

See Also

