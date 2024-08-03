Graham (NYSE:GHC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.
Graham stock opened at $727.91 on Thursday. Graham has a one year low of $563.39 and a one year high of $822.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $734.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $731.04. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.12.
Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $11.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 2.89%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Graham during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Graham by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Graham during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,568,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Graham during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Graham during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.
Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.
