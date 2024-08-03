Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,923 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPMT. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,022,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after acquiring an additional 181,062 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPMT opened at $2.81 on Friday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $6.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.79.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently -8.66%.

In related news, Director Stephen G. Kasnet sold 27,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $83,243.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 121,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $3.85 to $3.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

