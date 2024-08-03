Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 308,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,178 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $9,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 102.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,983,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055,359 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,951,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,410 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 7,962,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,271,000 after purchasing an additional 431,818 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,730,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,259,000 after purchasing an additional 328,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,079,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,050,000 after buying an additional 29,189 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPK. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.20 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.15.

NYSE:GPK opened at $28.93 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $30.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.04.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

